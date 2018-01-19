Quantcast

Progress at Kennedy Krieger’s $46M outpatient clinic expansion

By: Maximilian Franz January 19, 2018

Kennedy Krieger's $46 million outpatient clinic expansion in taking shape in east Baltimore.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo