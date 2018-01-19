Quantcast

Baltimore police commissioner Davis fired after record year in homicides

By: Associated Press January 19, 2018

Following a record year in homicides, the head of Baltimore's police department was fired Friday and the mayor said a change was needed to reduce crime more quickly.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo