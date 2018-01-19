Quantcast

BRADLEY LEVAR BURTON v. MARYLAND INSURANCE ADMINISTRATION

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2018

Administrative law -- Insurance fraud -- Sufficiency of the evidence The Commissioner of the Maryland Insurance Administration (“the MIA”) found that Appellant Bradley Levar Burton committed insurance fraud by knowingly giving false information when applying for life and disability insurance. Burton appeals, contesting the sufficiency of the evidence supporting the Commissioner’s decision. Read the opinion here

