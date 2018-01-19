Quantcast

Mother: Care denied daughter left in cold in hospital gown

By: Associated Press David McFadden January 19, 2018

The mother of a mentally ill woman who was left outside a Baltimore hospital on a frigid night wearing only a flimsy gown and socks says the 22-year-old daughter was denied care by medical professionals and left to face life-threatening conditions on the street.

