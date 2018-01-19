Cindy Ariosa and Julie Stevenson | Long & Foster

Cindy Ariosa, senior vice president and regional manager of Long & Foster Real Estate’s Baltimore, western Maryland and Eastern Shore region, has been named to the 2018 Swanepoel Power 200. The list recognizes those in the real estate industry who are considered the most powerful and influential.

Ariosa was named No. 139 on the list, which includes 200 influential CEOs, top executives and other leaders in the residential real estate industry. The list was created by Stefan Swanepoel and Rob Hahn.

The rankings are based on a number of criteria including an individual’s personal influence, their tenure in the industry, the office they hold and the decision-making power of that office. Their company’s financial status, size and significance within the industry, as well as its geographic reach, are also considered in the process. Additionally, the individual’s future contributions to the industry are part of the evaluation criteria.

Also, Julie Ann Stevenson has joined Long & Foster Real Estate’s St. Michaels office.

Stevenson is an experienced agent who is returning to Long & Foster to team up with her mother, Leslie Stevenson, a continual top producing Long & Foster agent. Together they form Stevenson & Co., and will serve clients on the Eastern Shore.

