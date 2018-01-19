Quantcast

Congress likely racing toward a government shutdown

By: Associated Press Andrew Taylor and Alan Fram January 19, 2018

A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down over demands by Democrats for a solution on politically fraught legislation to protect about 700,000 younger immigrants from being deported.

