Quantcast

Court of Appeals disbars veteran Baltimore lawyer

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 19, 2018

Maryland’s top court disbarred Friday a veteran Baltimore attorney for violating about 10 of the Lawyers Rules of Professional Conduct, including mishandling client funds, taking money from his trust account that was not earned and submitting false evidence to bar counsel. The Court of Appeals said it was concerned about Edward Smith Jr.’s misrepresentations to both ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo