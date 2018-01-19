Quantcast

Volvo reaches $70K settlement after refusing to hire worker on suboxone

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 19, 2018

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reached a $70,000 settlement with Volvo Group North America LLC in a lawsuit accusing the company of refusing to hire a worker at its Hagerstown plant after he disclosed he was taking medically prescribed suboxone as treatment for drug addiction. Volvo also will institute a three-year consent decree to ...

