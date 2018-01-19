Quantcast

Environmental groups ratchet up pressure on Hogan over pipeline

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 19, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A coalition of a half dozen environmental groups say they will boycott a state hearing on a proposed natural gas pipeline, calling the Maryland Department of the Environment's review "illegitimate." State regulators are scheduled to host a hearing Monday evening in western Maryland — a continuation of a December meeting — to take public ...

