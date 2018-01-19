Quantcast

FRANK LAROCCA, ET AL. v. THE CREIG NORTHROP TEAM, P.C., ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2018

Real property -- Mortgage fraud -- Law-of-the-case doctrine This is the third appeal arising out of the purchase, sale, and financing of Plaintiffs’ primary residences. In December 2011, Plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against eight defendants alleging a mortgage fraud scheme. The defendants filed a motion for summary judgment and, following a hearing, the circuit ...

