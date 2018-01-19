Jonathan Hutcherson and Joey Tominovich | SHIFT

Jonathan Hutcherson, president of Exclamation Labs, and Joey Tominovich, president and CEO of Chesapeake Electrical Systems Inc., have joined SHIFT Society, one of the core businesses of SHIFT, a Baltimore-based management consulting and recruiting company.

For more than 20 years, Hutcherson has developed Exclamation Labs by building a team of expert technologists, experience designers, and digital consultants. The company has consistently been an industry leader for creating enterprise level digital experiences, focusing in the insurance and financial sector. Hutcherson serves on the Marketing EDGE Board of Trustees, a New York-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate, develop, grow and employee college students in the field of marketing. He earned a degree in graphic design from Frostburg State University in 1993.

In 1993, Tominovich co-founded CES. Since becoming the sole owner of CES in 2002, he has expanded the company from 40 team members to more than 150. Under his guidance, CES has performed as an electrical contractor on major projects including M&T Bank Stadium, The Washington Convention Center, the NFL Players Association Headquarters, and the Interstate 495 and Interstate 95 South High Occupancy Toll Lanes. He is a proud member of the National Electrical Contractors Association. Tominovich graduated as a journeyman electrician in 1982 after serving a four-year apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 26 in Washington.

