MICHAEL WAYNE MURRAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Stalking The State charged appellant, Michael Wayne Murray, in the Circuit Court for Worcester County, with one count of stalking, ten counts of trespass, and eleven counts of harassment. Following a bench trial, the court returned guilty verdicts of stalking, eight counts of trespass, and eight counts of ...

