New lease accounting standards will affect your financial reports

The new leasing standard is coming.

To many business owners and executive management teams this is not a groundbreaking revelation. The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued sweeping changes in how companies recognize assets and liabilities that arise from lease arrangements in February 2016 under ASU 2016-02.

The lease accounting standard will have major implications on financial reporting for all companies, but many privately held companies have not addressed the changes internally or with key financial partners. Given that the effective date for privately held companies impacts financial reporting for calendar year end 2020, many business owners and executive management teams have deferred a complete and detailed analysis until implementation is imminent. That time is now.

Goal of change

FASB’s main goal, and most significant change under the standard, is to require companies to recognize all lease arrangements on their balance sheet with very few exceptions. Under previous accounting guidance, leasing arrangements could be structured to achieve a desired impact on a company’s balance sheet. Capital leases — now referred to as finance leases under the new standard — were recorded as liabilities on the balance sheet, while operating leases achieved off-balance sheet presentation as they only required disclosure in financial statements.

While the new standard maintains finance and operating leases, both types will be recorded as liabilities by the lessee on their balance sheet and require additional disclosure in the accompanying notes. Although the change will certainly impact large public companies — the new guidance is often referred to as the standard that will put the airplanes on the books of the airlines — significant and far-reaching changes are also in store for any privately held company with leasing activity.

The new standard provides guidance on properly identifying a lease transaction and determining the type of lease to be recorded. Business owners should work with their internal accounting department and external CPA to make sure all lease arrangements are properly considered and that lease classification is correct.

Once identified, the previously unrecorded operating lease will now appear as a “right to use asset” on the balance sheet at the net present value of the required payments specified in the lease. The company will record the asset as long-term, similar to property, plant and equipment, and a corresponding liability for the payments required under the agreement. Liabilities under lease arrangements are recorded similar to other financial obligations and have both current and long-term maturities. In addition, companies will be required to disclose the nature and term of leasing arrangements as well as significant estimates or judgements used in applying the standard.

Why it matters

So what does this really change and why does it matter? After all, this accounting standard change has little impact on a company’s day-to-day operations.

The most meaningful impact for business owners and executive management teams relates to how those who receive a company’s financial statements may view the company differently after implementation of the standard. The bank and other financial partners use the information to make lending decisions and extend credit in the form of working capital lines of credit or term note arrangements. Often, financial covenants within these loan agreements help the creditor monitor ongoing financial performance and provide warning signs of potentially undesirable financial results that could have an impact on the borrower’s ability to repay the obligation.

Consequently, the implementation of the new lease standard will adversely affect common financial covenants, like debt-to-equity covenants, and may put a borrower in default of their current agreement.

To avoid an event of default, potentially costly business interruptions or compliance fire drills, business owners and executive management teams should project the financial impact now and discuss results with their financial partners. Lease term, renewal options, variable lease payments, related-party transactions and non-lease expenses within the lease agreement are all important items to consider when analyzing leasing activity.

Active planning will go a long way in ensuring accurate financial reporting, maintaining ongoing compliance with creditors and strengthening the relationship with financial partners.

So start the conversation now. A common way to get started is to spend some time understanding the full extent of the standard with the company’s internal accounting department and external CPA. Then, apply the standard to internal financial reports prior to actual implementation to determine the impact.

As companies work to prepare year-end numbers, now is the perfect time to overlay the new standard and project the balance sheet and covenant impact. Finally, communicate results with the bank and other financial partners. Proper planning will give both parties time to understand the financial results, proactively modify loan agreements and avoid financial surprises.

Bryan C. Porter, CPA, MS, is a director in the audit, accounting and consulting department at Ellin & Tucker in Baltimore and a leader in the firm’s construction services group.