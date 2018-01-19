Quantcast

Md. state senator to get separate trials on bribery, obstruction

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 19, 2018

State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks will have a separate trial on an obstruction of justice charge after a federal judge ruled Friday that the count should be severed from nine counts of bribery- and fraud-related offenses he also faces. Oaks, D-Baltimore City, is accused of wire fraud, accepting illegal payments and accepting bribes in exchange for using is position ...

