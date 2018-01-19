Quantcast

Suitland’s Andrews Federal receives corporate citizen award

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2018

Suitland-based Andrews Federal Credit Union received the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce 2017 Corporate Citizen Award. The award is given to a company demonstrating strong involvement to better the quality of life in the greater Springfield area. Andrews Federal has local branches in the region at Springfield Town Center and Old Keene Mill Shopping Center. The staff members ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo