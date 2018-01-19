Quantcast

USA REAL ESTATE-2, LLC v. STEVEN CARTER, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 19, 2018

Contracts -- Lease agreements -- Obligations of guarantor The principal issue before us is the enforceability of a personal guaranty of payments due, under a lease agreement, after the term of that lease was extended, by the landlord and tenant, without the knowledge and approval of the lease’s guarantors. This issue arose when USA Real Estate-2, LLC, ...

