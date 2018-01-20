Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: W.R. Grace signs lucrative deal; Amazon says ‘no thanks’ to Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff January 20, 2018

W.R. Grace was in line for a possible $200 million bump in revenue this week while the city of Baltimore waved goodbye to its chances of landing Amazon’s “HQ2.” The Columbia-based catalyst and engineered materials maker said Wednesday it could see more than $200 million in revenue from a new seven-year deal to provide catalysts and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo