Arbitration agreements OK’d for nursing homes

Kindred Nursing Centers v. Clark, a May 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision confirming the reach of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), and a new revised rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have green-lighted arbitration agreements in long-term care facilities. The Supreme Court held that the FAA invalidated a Kentucky rule that required ...