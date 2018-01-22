Quantcast

Arbitration agreements OK’d for nursing homes

By: Commentary: Barry F. Rosen and Alexandria Montanio January 22, 2018

Kindred Nursing Centers v. Clark, a May 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision confirming the reach of the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), and a new revised rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have green-lighted arbitration agreements in long-term care facilities. The Supreme Court held that the FAA invalidated a Kentucky rule that required ...
To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo