Editorial Advisory Board: With Davis’ termination comes a window of opportunity

By: Editorial Advisory Board January 22, 2018

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh fired Police Commissioner Kevin Davis last Friday morning, replacing him with Deputy Commissioner Darryl D. De Sousa, a veteran BPD officer. Davis simply could not get the job done and all the spin he could muster couldn’t fix that. Perhaps the problem of crime and violence in this city is so pervasive ...

