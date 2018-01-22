Quantcast

End to government shutdown in sight; Dems halt filibuster

By: Associated Press ALAN FRAM, Andrew Taylor, Zeke Miller and Alan Fram January 22, 2018

WASHINGTON -- Congress sped toward reopening the government late Monday as Democrats reluctantly voted to temporarily pay for resumed operations. They relented in return for Republican assurances that the Senate will soon take up the plight of young immigrant "dreamers" and other contentious issues. The vote set the stage for hundreds of thousands of federal workers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo