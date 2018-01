Kiara D. Hargrove has been named principal of Monarch Academy Baltimore, a public charter school serving students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Hargrove brings 18 years of experience in the education management field and has a background in leadership as a teacher and an assistant principal.

