Quantcast

Apache Software Foundation receives $1M Bitcoin donation

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018

The Maryland-based nonprofit stewards of more than 350 open-source software projects, including the world's most-used web server, received a large donation recently.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo