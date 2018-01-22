Quantcast

Registration open for Maryland Leadership Workshops summer programs

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018

Registration is now open for summer programs with Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland, for middle and high school students. The organization also announced the University of Maryland, Baltimore County as the new host for the summer curriculum. Maryland Leadership Workshops offers five peer-led, week-long residential programs that empower and inspire middle and high ...

