Federal appeals court to hear arguments on DC sniper’s sentence

By: Associated Press Denise Lavoie January 22, 2018

A judge ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo is entitled to new sentencing hearings, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made its ban on mandatory life-without-parole for juvenile offenders retroactive.

