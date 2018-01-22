Quantcast

United Way of Central Md. campaign surpasses $4.5M goal

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018

United Way of Central Maryland announced Monday the United for Change campaign has surpassed its goal of raising $4.5 million from corporations, foundations and individuals for Baltimore and its surrounding counties. To continue the momentum and help more struggling families and individuals, United Way is increasing its campaign target to $5 million to be raised by Feb. 28, which will ...

