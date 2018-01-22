Quantcast

Walmart wages going up in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2018

More than 12,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in Maryland will soon receive wage increases and bonuses totaling $15,819,745 through its plan to increase the starting wage rate for all hourly associates in the U.S. to $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to ...

