Dino C. La Fiandra

For over 22 years, Dino’s law practice has focused on land use and real estate development – everything from pre-concept planning and analysis to the issuance of occupancy permits. Dino has guided countless real estate developers, business owners, property owners, builders, tenants and other clients through zoning, site plan, and subdivision approvals, comprehensive, community, and neighborhood planning, comprehensive and “piecemeal” (individual lot) rezoning, zoning text amendments and other legislative matters, Planned Unit Development (PUD) approvals, transportation planning and other traffic matters, adequate public facilities issues and other public works issues, stormwater management and other environmental issues, historic, agricultural, and environmental preservation issues, architectural approvals, constitutional issues affecting the property and property rights, pre-purchase / pre-lease due diligence analyses, and multi-dimensional negotiations with other stakeholders including economic competitors, adjoining property owners, neighborhood associations, legislators and regulators on matters such as restrictive covenant agreements, easements, declarations, legislation and regulation.

Dino has secured development approvals for all types of projects, including residential projects (multi-family, minor subdivisions, and major subdivisions), commercial projects (shopping centers, industrial parks, production centers, national big box retailers, office and medical office, car dealerships, fuel service stations, car washes, banks, hotels, catering halls, flex space developments, and similar uses), and institutional projects (large medical / hospital campuses, continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, “mega-churches”, community churches, synagogues, schools, and public utilities).

Dino is a 1995 graduate of George Washington University’s National Law Center. Prior to becoming an attorney, Dino worked as a budget analyst for the United States Department of Defense and as a policy analyst for the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Department of Transportation.