Quantcast

Executive Alliance accepting applications for mentoring program

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018

Executive Alliance, a statewide not-for-profit that promotes women leaders in Maryland, is accepting applications for the organization’s yearlong mentoring program, Effective Impact. The program provides individual guidance and professional skills to help mid-level professional women achieve their career goals. The application is available online at www.executivealliance.org and due Thursday, Feb. 15. Executive Alliance will select eight ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo