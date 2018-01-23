Executive Alliance accepting applications for mentoring program

Share this: Email

Executive Alliance, a statewide not-for-profit that promotes women leaders in Maryland, is accepting applications for the organization’s yearlong mentoring program, Effective Impact. The program provides individual guidance and professional skills to help mid-level professional women achieve their career goals. The application is available online at www.executivealliance.org and due Thursday, Feb. 15. Executive Alliance will select eight ...