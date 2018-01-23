Fiona W. Ong | Shawe Rosenthal

Fiona W. Ong, an attorney at Baltimore-based Shawe Rosenthal LLP, has been named an Acritas Star in an independent global report which recognizes stand-out lawyers according to client nominations.

Ong defends employers in the areas of employment discrimination, wrongful discharge, and wage/hour regulation, both in court and before federal and state agencies. She also prepares employee handbooks and personnel policies, assists government contractors in complying with affirmative action obligations, and provides advice to managers and human resources on a wide variety of personnel matters.

