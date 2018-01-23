Quantcast

As shutdown eases federal workers fear prospect of another

By: Associated Press Matthew Barakat January 23, 2018

The swift steps ending a messy and expensive government shutdown has enabled hundreds of thousands of federal workers to return to work Tuesday, but some say they fear they could find themselves in limbo again in a few more weeks.

