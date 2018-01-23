Quantcast

Study: State Center’s potential for new arena site ‘low’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 23, 2018

A Maryland Stadium Authority study examining potential redevelopment possibilities for the State Center doesn’t find much potential for building an arena at the site. The redevelopment study found the most likely uses of the 28-acre site include a strip retail center between 5,000 and 9,000 square feet, fast food and low rise office space. Listed among ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo