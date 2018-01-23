Quantcast

Top school staff removed amid report of grading violations

By: Associated Press January 23, 2018

LANHAM — A Maryland school district has removed top staff from a high school where investigators found violations of grading and graduation certification procedures. The Washington Post reports the principal, assistant principal and three other employees of DuVal High have been removed. Prince George's County officials announced the changes Monday, but declined to provide details. DuVal was praised last ...

