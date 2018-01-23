Quantcast

Merkle offers analytics internship as prize in hoops bracket contest

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2018

Merkle Inc., a marketing agency based in Columbia, recently launched a tournament prediction competition for analytics students.

