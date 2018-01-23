PARALEGAL

Alban CAT, the Caterpillar dealer for the mid-Atlantic Region is accepting applications for a Paralegal for our Pulaski branch.

RESPONSIBILITIES: The Paralegal is responsible for supporting in-house counsel with contract review and analysis. Performs extensive review and analysis of contract terms and conditions, including Federal and vendor service contracts, to ensure compliance with the Company’s contracting and insurance standards. Prioritizes and follows through on the high volume of contract review requests. Presents clear, concise and analytical summaries regarding contract issues and implements approved path to finalize contracts. Proactively follows up with internal customers and external parties from the time the contract is received through resolution/execution to ensure shortest cycle times. Understands, complies with and educates internal customers on all relevant procedures and policies. Reviews all contract requests to ensure appropriate template is utilized and proper reviews and signatures are obtained. Identifies issues requiring business and legal review, escalating issues as appropriate. Conducts research and drafts documents as required. Supports in-house counsel with legal initiatives and projects, generates reports as requested and performs various other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED: A minimum of five years of contract experience. Paralegal Certification and in-house legal experience preferred. Must have thorough knowledge of contracts administration, including applicable laws/regulations. Must be able to review contracts for conformity to contract requirements. Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills and be able to interact effectively with individuals at all levels of the Company. Must have exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail and be proficient with MS Office.

For more information and to apply, please visit: www.albanhiring.com

Benefits

Medical, Dental, Vision and 401(k)

Employment Authorized

Alban CAT is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regards to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, sexual orientation and gender identity. If you need reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify Alban CAT by calling 410.686.7777 and asking for the Human Resources Department. Alban CAT is a federal contractor. Alban CAT is a drug free workplace.