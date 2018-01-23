Quantcast

Howard Co. judge files exceptions in disciplinary case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 23, 2018

A Howard County District Court judge recommended for discipline by a state panel last month is challenging the findings in the Court of Appeals and accusing investigators and the panel of mistreating her throughout the process. Judge Mary C. Reese filed Thursday exceptions to the Commission on Judicial Disabilities' findings, conclusions and recommendations. A majority of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo