Quantcast

Republicans urge Supreme Court to overturn Md. congressional district

Brief proposes test for judging constitutionality

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 23, 2018

With the Supreme Court poised to rule on political gerrymandering this year, a group of Maryland Republicans urged the justices to strike down as unconstitutional a congressional district they say the state’s Democratic-led General Assembly redrew to replace a Republican U.S. representative with a Democratic one. In papers filed with the court Monday, the Republicans claim the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo