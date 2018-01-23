Quantcast

Senate panel approves bill to end rapists’ parental rights

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 23, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday approved perennially introduced but annually ill-fated legislation to enable courts to strip parental rights from a mother or father who conceived the child through non-consensual intercourse. With the committee’s voice vote, attention shifts to the full Senate, which could begin consideration of the Senate Bill 2 as ...

