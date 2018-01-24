Prince George’s jury awards $11.2M to woman defrauded after house fire

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Prince George’s County jury has awarded $11.2 million, including $10 million in punitive damages, to a Fort Washington woman who sued an insurance adjuster and builder for defrauding her out of her homeowner's insurance money after her home burned down. The jury awarded Zenobia Gardner $215,032 in economic damages, $1 million in noneconomic damages and ...