Prince George’s jury awards $11.2M to woman defrauded after house fire

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 24, 2018

A Prince George’s County jury has awarded $11.2 million, including $10 million in punitive damages, to a Fort Washington woman who sued an insurance adjuster and builder for defrauding her out of her homeowner's insurance money after her home burned down. The jury awarded Zenobia Gardner $215,032 in economic damages, $1 million in noneconomic damages and ...

