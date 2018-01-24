Quantcast

Move to in-house counsel at nonprofit provides new perspective

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 24, 2018

After 30 years working in private practice, Tom Kohn was ready to work his legal muscles in a different way. So a few months ago, he made an unusual move: he joined a nonprofit as in-house counsel. Kohn works at Blind Industries and Services of Maryland, a Baltimore nonprofit that owns and operates manufacturing businesses across ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo