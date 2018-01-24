Quantcast

Md. to buy screens to block ‘fishing’ at detention center

By: Capital News Service Katherine Brzozowski January 24, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A rash of “fishing” for contraband —  including drugs, weapons and phones — out prison windows has prompted the state on Wednesday to approve spending for metal screens in 96 cells at a Baltimore detention facility. Inmates at the Maryland Reception Diagnostic and Classification Center in Baltimore had been breaching windows by lowering bedding or string ...

