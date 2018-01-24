Quantcast

Md. firm considers Mich. site for gas-fueled power plant

By: Associated Press January 24, 2018

A Maryland company is considering a Michigan site for a natural gas-fueled power plant that could cost as much as $1 billion to build.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo