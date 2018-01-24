Former Md. teacher’s aide pleads guilty to child porn charges

Share this: Email

GREENBELT — Prosecutors say a former teachers' aide in Maryland has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors for the purpose of producing child pornography. The U.S. Attorney's Office says in a statement that 30-year-old Carlos DeAngelo Bell pleaded guilty Tuesday. It says Bell exploited 10 minors, and had been employed as an instructional assistant ...