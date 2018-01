Matthew Roberson has been promoted to director at SC&H Capital. With more than 15 years of M&A transaction and investment banking experience, Roberson specializes in providing organizations with expert guidance in merger and acquisition transactions, as well as financial and strategic advice.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.