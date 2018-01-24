Quantcast

Md. firm likely to get U.S. patent on anthrax vaccine

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2018

Altimmune Inc., a drug company based in Gaithersburg, received notification from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that it intends to issue the company a patent for its NasoShield anthrax vaccine candidate. The patent covers the intranasal use of the vaccine to develop immunity prior to exposure to anthrax, or as a post-exposure prophylactic for use with ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo