Md. firm likely to get U.S. patent on anthrax vaccine

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Altimmune Inc., a drug company based in Gaithersburg, received notification from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that it intends to issue the company a patent for its NasoShield anthrax vaccine candidate. The patent covers the intranasal use of the vaccine to develop immunity prior to exposure to anthrax, or as a post-exposure prophylactic for use with ...