Quantcast

Md. legislature appoints sexual harassment commission

Women legislators also are proposing changes to sexual harassment review process

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 24, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Leaders in the House and Senate are taking another step to address concerns about sexual misconduct in the State House and have created a new commission tasked with examining the issue. The commission is the latest effort by the General Assembly to address concerns about inappropriate sexual behavior in the halls of state government. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo