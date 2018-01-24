Quantcast

Baltimore grand jury indicts officer involved in controversial body camera incident

By: Heather Cobun January 24, 2018

A Baltimore city grand jury has indicted a police officer on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence and misconduct in office based on body worn camera footage that surfaced last year appearing to show him placing drugs on the ground then activating his camera and capturing their discovery. The footage appeared to show Officer Richard A. Pinheiro Jr. ...

