Sara Fox | Baltimore magazine

Sara Fox has been appointed circulation manager with Baltimore magazine.

Fox brings than a decade of experience to her new position and be responsible for all circulation sales, marketing, promotion and distribution of the magazine. She will also collaborate with the president, Michael Teitelbaum, and other colleagues for the strategic and tactical planning and budgeting to accomplish the magazine’s circulation goals and objectives.

Fox is a 2006 graduate of Penn State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in print journalism with a minor in English.

