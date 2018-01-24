Susan Wise, Kevin Murphy, Patrick Dandino, Sharon Lytwynec, Vicki D’Agostino and Andy Sequin | Kiddie Academy

Susan Wise has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, Kevin Murphy was promoted to chief operating officer, Patrick Dandino was named general counsel and Sharon Lytwynec was hired as vice president of operations at Kiddie Academy, an Abingdon-based provider of comprehensive educational child care programs.

Also joining the company are Vicky D’Agostino as the director of communications and Andy Seguin was promoted to director of digital marketing.

Wise takes on strategic stewardship for the company continuing to provide overall financial leadership. As CFO for Kiddie Academy since 2003, she directs the implementation of financial plans, policies and accounting practices. In addition to her CFO role, Wise had previously served as Chief Operations Officer from 2011 to 2017, and first joined the company in 1989.

After leading the Kiddie Academy operations department for more than a decade as vice president, Murphy now oversees the operations, education, and marketing departments. He has 28 years of experience in education and more than 20 years in organizational leadership. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Washington College and a MEd in Supervision and Administration from Loyola University. He joined the company in 2005.

Dandino joins Kiddie Academy after holding senior legal positions with leading franchise organizations in the restaurant, retail and hospitality sectors. Dandino also previously served as a government relations director for the International Franchise Association in Washington and has collectively more than 35 years of experience in the franchising industry.

Lytwynec began her career as a preschool and kindergarten teacher, and rose through the ranks of organizational leadership at the nation’s largest corporately owned early childhood education system, as center director, district manager, regional director of operations, region vice president and vice president of operations.

D’Agostino ‘s will be responsible for driving all aspects of internal and external communications on a regional and national level, including public relations, content marketing, social media marketing and crisis communications programs for the brand. Previously, D’Agostino served as vice president/director of client services for a creative design studio. She brings extensive experience in creating and managing integrated marketing communications programs for a range of advertising agencies, retail and healthcare service companies, the arts, women’s entrepreneurial organizations, as well as her own marketing communications businesses.

Seguin, a three-year company veteran, will continue to develop the digital strategy for the Kiddie Academy brand. He is responsible for the implementation of online marketing strategies and acting as a champion for the use of best practices in online marketing throughout the franchise system.

