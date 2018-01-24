Quantcast

Toys R Us, hobbled by competition, will shutter 180 stores

Clinton store among those set to shut down

By: Associated Press Michelle Chapman and Anne D'Innocenzio January 24, 2018

Toys R Us, squeezed by Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will close 180 stores, or about 20 percent of its U.S. locations, within months. One Maryland store, in Clinton, is among those shutting its doors. Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection ...

