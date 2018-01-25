Quantcast

Algeco Scotsman seeks to raise $1.77B in bond offering

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2018

Algeco Scotsman Global, a portable storage and remote workforce accommodation company headquartered in Baltimore, has a plan to raise about $1.77 billion through bond offerings by its affiliates.

